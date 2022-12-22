National Guard stands ready to help as winter storm nears Region

An estimated 150 members of the Indiana National Guard have been called in to assist state and local authorizes in their response to the potentially severe winter storm predicted to move into the state Thursday.
Operating under the guidance of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, citizen-soldiers will stand ready in northern parts of the state, as well as form highway assistance teams to help stranded motorists, Media Relations Manager Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry said.
"Nearly 30 highway teams will patrol Hoosier highways in the northern part of the state to assist with stranded motorists and recovery efforts," he said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
