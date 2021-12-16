 Skip to main content
Nearly 500 NIPSCO customers in the dark Thursday morning following night of heavy winds
alert urgent

Nearly 500 NIPSCO customers in the dark Thursday morning following night of heavy winds

NIPSCO stock

A NIPSCO worker in this file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

Less than 500 NIPSCO customers across the Region were without power early Thursday morning following a night of heavy winds.

The largest concentrations of outages occurred in Gary (138), LaPorte (104), Merrillville (74) and Michigan City (42), according to NIPSCO's online outage site.

"Gusts upwards of 40-50 mph are expected through the first half of the morning subsiding gradually through the rest of today," according to the National Weather Service.

"While the worst of the winds is behind us, gusts today will remain strong enough to continue blowing around lighter objects outdoors, such as holiday decorations, and breaking twigs and small branches off of trees," the NWS said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on the impact of the winds as they become available.

Meta launches first virtual reality space

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

