12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County, 1,786 statewide

State health officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake County on Monday morning, but no new deaths in Northwest Indiana.
Lake County had 97 cases, up from 85 reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Porter County had 15 cases, up from 14 a day before. However, county health officials reported the 15th case Sunday.
The number of cases in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties remained unchanged from Sunday totals, which were six, one and six, respectively.
There is a slight lag in the number of cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health; totals reported Monday were current as of Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department planned to release real-time case totals later Monday morning, officials said.
The total number of Hoosiers who have died because of COVID-19 rose to 35 on Monday, up from 32 reported Sunday. None of three new cases involved Northwest Indiana patients.
Lake County's first death was reported Sunday, and Jasper County previously reported one death. No deaths have been reported in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties.
In nearby St. Joseph County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 36 on Monday, up from 32 a day earlier. One patient in St. Joseph County has died from the virus, officials said.
In all, 11,658 tests have been reported to the State Department of Health. That's up from 9,830 tests reported Sunday.
Indiana now has 1,786 positive cases, up from 1,514 positive cases reported Sunday.
Marion County continues to lead all Indiana counties with 804 positive cases, up from 676 a day earlier. Marion County saw the largest increase in positive cases from Sunday, with 135 reported Monday.
Stores imposing purchase limits per customer on hot coronavirus items
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus sign
Virus sign
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St Paul Catholic Church mass
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
Whiting library drops fine policy for late returns
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Fight against virus
Gymnastics state finals
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event 2020
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Hammond Emergency Press Conference
Jennifer Wilson
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Sip Coffee House
Myles Books
Sip Coffee House
East Chicago COVID-19 press conference
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Corned beef and cabbage dinner drive-thru
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Area restaurants deal with closures
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
Shopping at Stracks
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
Meal Pickup for Hammond Schools
Sip Coffee House
Area restaurants deal with closures
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Food response team discusses plans for getting food to students and seniors
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
Jeff and Darlene Spencer
Lake government buildings closing, county employees working half days due to pandemic
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Red Cross
Janitorial service launches COVID-19 task force to disinfect contaminated facilities
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Pleasant View gives away chocolate milk
Coronavirus threat no match for charity
Front line of COVID-19 in Crown Point
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Hammond casino donates 30,000 lbs. of food after being closed for coronavirus
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids
Church rings bells for coronavirus responder
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Unions donating respirator masks to health care workers to aid in coronavirus response
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care
Merrillville restaurant donates food to health care workers
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Mr. Greek Gyros provides meals for Methodist Southlake ER workers
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
Volunteers from various organizations picking up food and delivering it to senior citizens.
18th Street Distillery helping make hand sanitizer
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Fiddlehead, Home Goods, Planet Fitness among many temporary coronavirus closings
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Takeout meals at Scrambled Diner
Drive-up church service
Drive-up church service
Strack & Van Til launches emergency fundraiser fpr those suffering hardship during coronavirus crisis
Prince delivers enforcement order
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Journeyman Distillery gave out hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Myers Elementary staff parades through Portage neighborhood
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Crown Point Square
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Bank does emergency distribution
St. Mary Food Pantry does emergency distribution
Lake Station
IUN
Broadway in Gary
Indiana University Northwest
Main Street in Hobart
Gary's Broadway
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Innsbrook
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Strack & Van Til is giving North Township 100 bags of food
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Nicole Matusik and Tim Bodnar host a drive-up wedding
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.