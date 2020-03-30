12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County, 1,786 statewide

State health officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake County on Monday morning, but no new deaths in Northwest Indiana.

Lake County had 97 cases, up from 85 reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Porter County had 15 cases, up from 14 a day before. However, county health officials reported the 15th case Sunday.

The number of cases in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties remained unchanged from Sunday totals, which were six, one and six, respectively.

There is a slight lag in the number of cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health; totals reported Monday were current as of Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department planned to release real-time case totals later Monday morning, officials said.

The total number of Hoosiers who have died because of COVID-19 rose to 35 on Monday, up from 32 reported Sunday. None of three new cases involved Northwest Indiana patients.

Lake County's first death was reported Sunday, and Jasper County previously reported one death. No deaths have been reported in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties.