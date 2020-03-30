You are the owner of this article.
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County, 1,786 statewide
12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County, 1,786 statewide

Covid19 testing in Kouts

Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., prepares to take a nasal swab sample for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday, March 18 as 10 people wait in their vehicles to be tested.

 John Luke, The Times

State health officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lake County on Monday morning, but no new deaths in Northwest Indiana.

Lake County had 97 cases, up from 85 reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Porter County had 15 cases, up from 14 a day before. However, county health officials reported the 15th case Sunday.

The number of cases in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties remained unchanged from Sunday totals, which were six, one and six, respectively.

There is a slight lag in the number of cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health; totals reported Monday were current as of Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department planned to release real-time case totals later Monday morning, officials said.

The total number of Hoosiers who have died because of COVID-19 rose to 35 on Monday, up from 32 reported Sunday. None of three new cases involved Northwest Indiana patients.

Lake County's first death was reported Sunday, and Jasper County previously reported one death. No deaths have been reported in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties.

In nearby St. Joseph County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 36 on Monday, up from 32 a day earlier. One patient in St. Joseph County has died from the virus, officials said.

In all, 11,658 tests have been reported to the State Department of Health. That's up from 9,830 tests reported Sunday.

Indiana now has 1,786 positive cases, up from 1,514 positive cases reported Sunday. 

Marion County continues to lead all Indiana counties with 804 positive cases, up from 676 a day earlier. Marion County saw the largest increase in positive cases from Sunday, with 135 reported Monday.

