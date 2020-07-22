NIPSCO takes precautions to protect waterways after last week's fire

WHEATFIELD — A smoke plume that was visible during a fire Thursday at NIPSCO's R.M. Schahfer Generating Station resulted from the combustion of non-PCB mineral oil, and the company is taking precautionary measures to protect local waterways, a spokeswoman said.
NIPSCO began taking the enhanced measures during its response to the fire at its Wheatfield plant, said Wendy Lussier, director of communications.
The measures include placing booms at discharges, sealing the stormwater system around the affected area and continuous monitoring, she said.
“We are working closely with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to ensure the environment is protected,” Lussier said. “NIPSCO will continue to work with local officials to maintain the safety of the area of the local community.”
IDEM said Tuesday it is overseeing response activities at the Wheatfield plant.
IDEM requested sampling of contained, on-site wastewater to determine disposal options. Analytical results remain pending.
"While no negative impacts to receiving waters have been visually observed, IDEM directed NIPSCO to sample Davis Ditch and the Kankakee River, as a precautionary measure," a spokesman said.
The Aqua Illinois Drinking Water Utility, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and National Response Center were notified of the incident, IDEM said.
NIPSCO said the mineral oil did not contain PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, a group of man-made organic chemicals banned in the U.S in 1979 because they can cause cancer and cause other health conditions.
PCBs were widely used in commercial and industrial applications because of their non-flammability, chemical stability, high boiling point and electrical insulating properties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The fire at the Schahfer plant is believed to have started with a transformer tied to Unit 14, Lussier said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though terrorism has been ruled out, she said. The company is still evaluating the extent of the damage.
As a result of the fire, Units 14 and 15 will be inoperable for an extended time.
“Similar to when we do periodic maintenance and units go out of service, we have contingency plans in place to maintain a sustained source of power for our customers,” Lussier said. “As such, we do not anticipate any service impact to our customers.”
NIPSCO does not staff an on-site fire department. Instead, it works closely and regularly trains with local fire departments to prepare for events like Thursday’s fire, she said.
“We are so appreciative of the fire department and first responders who provided assistance,” Lussier said.
No one was injured in the fire.
