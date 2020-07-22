NIPSCO takes precautions to protect waterways after last week's fire

NIPSCO said the mineral oil did not contain PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, a group of man-made organic chemicals banned in the U.S in 1979 because they can cause cancer and cause other health conditions.

PCBs were widely used in commercial and industrial applications because of their non-flammability, chemical stability, high boiling point and electrical insulating properties, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The fire at the Schahfer plant is believed to have started with a transformer tied to Unit 14, Lussier said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though terrorism has been ruled out, she said. The company is still evaluating the extent of the damage.

As a result of the fire, Units 14 and 15 will be inoperable for an extended time.

“Similar to when we do periodic maintenance and units go out of service, we have contingency plans in place to maintain a sustained source of power for our customers,” Lussier said. “As such, we do not anticipate any service impact to our customers.”

NIPSCO does not staff an on-site fire department. Instead, it works closely and regularly trains with local fire departments to prepare for events like Thursday’s fire, she said.