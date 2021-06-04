No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data provided Friday showed.

A total of five more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,244 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 11 and Thursday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,086 in Lake County, up 32; 19,030 in Porter County, up eight; 12,332 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,829 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,115 in Newton County, up one, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

A total of 91,392 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 405 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 746,135. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.