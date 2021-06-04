 Skip to main content
No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Testing Indiana

Workers at Aria Diagnostics assemble COVID-19 tests in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy, file, AP

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data provided Friday showed.

A total of five more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,244 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

New deaths were reported between Jan. 11 and Thursday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,086 in Lake County, up 32; 19,030 in Porter County, up eight; 12,332 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,829 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,115 in Newton County, up one, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

A total of 91,392 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 405 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 746,135. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,950 cases, up two from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,491 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in three of its five counties. They included 4.2% in Lake County, down from 4.4%; 4.6% in Porter County, down from 5.1%; 6.4% in LaPorte County, up from 6.1%; 9.2% in Newton County, up from 7.9%; and 7.1% in Jasper County, up from 7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 43.7% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,543,834 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

