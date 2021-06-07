 Skip to main content
No additional COVID deaths reported across NWI
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data provided Monday showed.

Two more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,269 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday.

Local death totals include 1,002 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Porter County does not update case and deaths totals on the weekend.

ISDH did not update its tallies Sunday due to technical maintenance on the site.

Positive case totals included 55,161 in Lake County, up 36; 19,049 in Porter County, up 19; 12,355 in LaPorte County, up four; 3,844 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,119 in Newton County, up one.

A total of 91,528 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 275 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 747,083. New cases were reported Sunday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,958 cases and Lansing reported 3,496 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 4.1% in Lake County, down from 4.2% Saturday; 4.3% in Porter County, no change; 6.2% in LaPorte County, up from 6.1%; 7.1% in Newton County, up from 6.6%; and 5.7% in Jasper County, down from 7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 44.5% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,589,796 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

