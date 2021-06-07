No additional COVID deaths reported across NWI

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data provided Monday showed.

Two more deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,269 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday.

Local death totals include 1,002 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Porter County does not update case and deaths totals on the weekend.

ISDH did not update its tallies Sunday due to technical maintenance on the site.

Positive case totals included 55,161 in Lake County, up 36; 19,049 in Porter County, up 19; 12,355 in LaPorte County, up four; 3,844 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,119 in Newton County, up one.

A total of 91,528 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 275 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 747,083. New cases were reported Sunday.