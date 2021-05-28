No new COVID-19 deaths recorded across NWI

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,923 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,475 cases, down one, following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all five counties. Rates included 6.2% in Lake County, down from 6.7%; 6.3% in Porter County, down from 6.4%; 6.3% in LaPorte County, down from 6.9%; 8.5% in Newton County, down from 9.5%; and 8.1% in Jasper County, down from 8.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 42.8% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,492,305 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.