No new COVID-19 deaths recorded across NWI

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana's five-county area, health statistics updated Friday showed.
Meanwhile, 13 new deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,179, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
Newly-reported deaths occurred between May 10 and Thursday.
So far, a total of 1,595 have been reported dead in Northwest Indiana, according to statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals included 994 in Lake County, 295 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County.
Positive case totals included 54,904 in Lake County, up 45 from the previous day; 18,972 in Porter County, up 16; 12,271 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,802 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,108 in Newton County, no change.
The Porter County Health Department, which has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard on weekends since March, will not give updated statistics on Memorial Day, said Assistant to the Commissioners Curt Ellis.
A total of 91,057 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 571 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 742,910. Newly-reported infections occurred Thursday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,923 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,475 cases, down one, following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all five counties. Rates included 6.2% in Lake County, down from 6.7%; 6.3% in Porter County, down from 6.4%; 6.3% in LaPorte County, down from 6.9%; 8.5% in Newton County, down from 9.5%; and 8.1% in Jasper County, down from 8.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 42.8% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,492,305 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.