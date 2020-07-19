No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

The Westville Correctional Facility has 201 inmates and 109 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 626,880 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9% positive rate.

ISDH reports 50,666 tested in Lake County; 12,545 in Porter County; 9,960 in LaPorte County; 2,891 in Jasper County; 815 in Newton County; 1,733 in Starke County; and 1,152 in Pulaski County.

New tests were reported between June 10 and Saturday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.