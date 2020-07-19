You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region
COVID-19

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The Region recorded no new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of statewide deaths climbed past 2,600, according to updated health statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals remained the same throughout Northwest Indiana, with Lake County reporting 254 deaths; Porter County, 39; LaPorte County, 28; Newton County, 10; and Jasper County, two.

There were two new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,629. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County reported 64 new cases, totaling 6,145. Porter County added seven more cases, bringing its total to 938. LaPorte County increased by seven to 688. Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 157. Newton County remained at 101 cases.

ISDH reported 927 new cases across Indiana, bringing the total to 56,571. New cases were reported Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 757 people recovered.

The Lake County Health Department no longer reports community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.

Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals.

The East Chicago Health Department reported 612 cases on Friday. Its death total was 14, no change.

The Gary Health Department on July 13 reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 353; Center Township, 261; Westchester Township, 75; Washington Township, 64; Union Township, 46; Liberty Township, 44; Porter Township, 30; Boone Township, 19; Morgan Township, 17; Pleasant Township, 16; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, six.

Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility has 201 inmates and 109 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 626,880 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9% positive rate.

ISDH reports 50,666 tested in Lake County; 12,545 in Porter County; 9,960 in LaPorte County; 2,891 in Jasper County; 815 in Newton County; 1,733 in Starke County; and 1,152 in Pulaski County. 

New tests were reported between June 10 and Saturday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

