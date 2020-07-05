No new local COVID-19 deaths reported for second day in a row; state case count jumps past 48,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported in NWI's counties on Sunday for the second day in a row, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Lake County reported 42 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total of 5,146. Porter County added seven more cases, bringing its total to 761. LaPorte County again added 10 for a total of 573.

Jasper County saw seven additional cases for a total to 121.

Newton County reported no new positive cases, leaving its count at 98.

ISDH reported 596 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 48,008. New cases were reported Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Sunday's data reporting marked the third day in a row of more than 500 new coronavirus cases in Indiana, which quickly pushed the state's overall count past 47,000 and 48,000 over the past two days.

There were again six additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,500. New deaths were reported between June 17 and Saturday.