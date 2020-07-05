No new local COVID-19 deaths reported for second day in a row; state case count jumps past 48,000

No new local COVID-19 deaths were reported in NWI's counties on Sunday for the second day in a row, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Lake County reported 42 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total of 5,146. Porter County added seven more cases, bringing its total to 761. LaPorte County again added 10 for a total of 573.
Jasper County saw seven additional cases for a total to 121.
Newton County reported no new positive cases, leaving its count at 98.
ISDH reported 596 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 48,008. New cases were reported Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Sunday's data reporting marked the third day in a row of more than 500 new coronavirus cases in Indiana, which quickly pushed the state's overall count past 47,000 and 48,000 over the past two days.
There were again six additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,500. New deaths were reported between June 17 and Saturday.
In the Region, fatality counts remained at 242 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 582 people recovered.
Lake County community totals were not available Saturday.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 525 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported June 26 a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 306, up two; Center Township, 215, up one; Westchester Township, 57, up three; Washington Township, 56; Union Township, 33; Liberty Township, 30; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 14; Morgan Township, 13; Pleasant Township, 12, up one; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 200 inmates and 110 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 512,722 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reports 41,885 tested in Lake County, 10,286 in Porter County, 7,969 in LaPorte County, 2,533 in Jasper County and 713 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 4 and Saturday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
