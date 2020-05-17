No new Region COVID-19 deaths reported for first time in almost two weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Region experienced a reprieve from the death tolls caused by COVID-19 as no new fatalities were reported Sunday across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties for the first time since at least May 4, according to new data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

There was, however, still a slight rise in cases among the Region's most populous counties.

Lake County increased to 2,843 cases, up by 31. Porter County had six new cases for a total of 407. LaPorte County had three more for a total of 358.

Newton and Jasper counties' total cases remained at 71 and 43, respectively.

Total fatalities across the Region include 140 in Lake County, 15 in Porter County, 14 in LaPorte County, nine in Newton County and one in Jasper County. The Region had reported at least one death each day May 5 to Saturday.

One of the 15 deaths reported by Porter County officials was a probable case, according to local health officials. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. ISDH reports 144 of these deaths across Indiana.