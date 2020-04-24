Number of positive COVID-19 cases climbs in Lake County; 2 additional deaths reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Lake County, bringing the total number of lives lost to the disease in Northwest Indiana to 80.

A total of 741 Hoosiers' deaths have been linked to the virus, including 63 in Lake County, six in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, five in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to state and county data.

The number of confirmed cases statewide increased about 5% during the 24-hour reporting period, rising to a total of 13,680 on Friday.

The 656 additional positive cases statewide reported Friday marked the highest day-over-day increase this week, data showed.

The newly reported deaths occurred between April 2 and 23, state officials said.

The newly reported positive cases were from tests performed between April 17 and 23. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A total of 1,445 confirmed cases were reported in Lake County, an increase of 98 cases — or more than 7% — from Thursday's total.