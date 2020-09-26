 Skip to main content
NWI adds 116 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Region added 116 new COVID-19 cases, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Indiana saw 11 new fatalities reported across the state, bringing its death total to 3,351.

New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 40 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 more cases for a total of 10,566. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,165. LaPorte County increased by 21 to 1,444. Jasper County added two more for a total of 396. Newton County's total remained at 173.

ISDH reported 1,155 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 116,549. New cases were reported between Thursday and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,846 people recovered.

A total of 1,989,928 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,350,390 individuals tested. The state has an 8.6% cumulative positive rate and 6.8% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 13-19.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Newton County, 7.1%, Porter County, 5.1%; Lake County, 4.7%; LaPorte County, 2.7%; and Jasper County, 2.4%.

ISDH reports 96,428 tested in Lake County, 29,344 in Porter County, 21,522 in LaPorte County, 5,970 in Jasper County and 1,751 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 13 and Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

