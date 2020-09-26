NWI adds 116 new COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region added 116 new COVID-19 cases, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Indiana saw 11 new fatalities reported across the state, bringing its death total to 3,351.

New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 40 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 more cases for a total of 10,566. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,165. LaPorte County increased by 21 to 1,444. Jasper County added two more for a total of 396. Newton County's total remained at 173.

ISDH reported 1,155 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 116,549. New cases were reported between Thursday and Friday.