NWI COVID-19 cases continue steady rise; no new local deaths reported

The Region reported no new fatalities Sunday as case totals across its counties slowly continued rising, according to new statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Lake County reported 45 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,741. Porter County added nine more cases for a total of 694. LaPorte County had nine additional cases for a total of 521.

Jasper County reported four more cases for a total of 106. Newton County added two more for a total of 93.

Indiana's added 362 new positive cases, bringing its total to 44,930. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH reported three additional fatalities, bringing the state's death total to 2,427. New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.

The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.