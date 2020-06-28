NWI COVID-19 cases continue steady rise; no new local deaths reported

The Region reported no new fatalities Sunday as case totals across its counties slowly continued rising, according to new statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Lake County reported 45 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,741. Porter County added nine more cases for a total of 694. LaPorte County had nine additional cases for a total of 521.
Jasper County reported four more cases for a total of 106. Newton County added two more for a total of 93.
Indiana's added 362 new positive cases, bringing its total to 44,930. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH reported three additional fatalities, bringing the state's death total to 2,427. New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.
The state listed another 192 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
In Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, totals of 239, 37, 25, 10 and two people, respectively, have died from the respiratory disease.
The Porter County Health Department lists two patients currently hospitalized and 559 people recovered.
Lake County community totals were not available Sunday as the health department updates its data tracking on its website.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 464 cases and 14 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 279, up four; Center Township, 196, up five; Washington Township, 53; Westchester Township, 51; Liberty Township, 27; Union Township, 30; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Morgan Township, 11; Pleasant Township, 10; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 191 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 470,535 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9.5% positive rate.
ISDH reports 37,967 tested in Lake County, 9,232 in Porter County, 7,171 in LaPorte County, 2,381 in Jasper County and 666 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between March 24 and Saturday.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing may obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
