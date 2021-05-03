NWI sees no additional COVID deaths reported

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday across Northwest Indiana, updated data showed.
Only one additional death was reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,938, according to statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The new death were reported Saturday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,533 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 960 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 209 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 87,753 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,113 in Lake County, up 84; 18,300 in Porter County, up 130; 11,665 in LaPorte County, up 35; 3,608 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,067 in Newton County, up one.
As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,170 cases Friday.
There were 872 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 723,443. New cases were reported Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,758, up 11 from from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,368 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.6% the day before; 7.8% in Porter County, up from 7.7%; 8.9% in LaPorte County, down from 9.2%; 3.7% in Newton County, down from 4%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 5.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated was 35.6%, data showed.
To date, 1,942,376 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,933,367 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.