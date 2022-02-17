NWI under travel watch in slick, white-out conditions

Interstate 65 is blocked just south of Lowell as a result of whiteout conditions and multiple crashes, according to Indiana State Police.

Motorists are advised to reconsider travel on the highway.

Currently, Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are on a "travel watch," which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Under a travel watch, only essential travel for work or emergencies is advised. Porter County is under a travel advisory, which is the lowest level of travel advisory, in which travel should be done with caution.

As of 3 p.m. a multi-vehicle pile-up on southbound I-65 south of Lowell's exit 240 has made the area of the crash impassible, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. ISP said most of the crashes are on I-65, with only a couple of crashes currently on Interstate 80/94.

According to ISP, there are about nine crashes on southbound I-65 between mile markers 202 and 247. Two crashes are in northbound lanes at mile markers 214 and 230. There are two crashes on eastbound I-80/94 at mile markers 6.4 and 15.7. Police were not immediately able to give details on the conditions of those involved in the crashes.

"Please avoid travel on I-65 until we can get this roadway clear," troopers said in an announcement Wednesday afternoon. "We understand driver's are stranded."

The news comes as snow moves into the Region. It is predicted to pile up quickly as they evening goes on, according to Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises.

"We're in the thick of the snow now," he said.

"Visibility will be greatly reduced and winds will be gusting around 40 mph," Holiner said. "Travel should be avoided."

Those who need to leave home are advised to allow extra time, he said.

Snow is predicted to begin slowing after 7 p.m. and the last flurries should leave the area around 3 a.m. Friday, according to Holiner.

Snow totals will range from 4 to 7 inches, with the highest totals in Newton and Jasper counties and smaller amounts approaching Lake Michigan, he said.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Currently, the main area of power outages in Northwest Indiana is Hammond with 1,058 outages, according to NIPSCO. Estimations times for restoration are still being determined.

In addition, a flood watch in in effect for areas of the Kankakee River near I-65 until Saturday morning. A lake shore flood advisory also warns of large waves of up to 10 to 14 feet that could cause flooding, dangerous conditions at Lake Michigan's shores and shoreline erosion. Freezing spray could create ice accumulations on surfaces near the lake.

To keep up on road conditions, the Indiana Department of Transportation updates its website at 511in.org with images from highway and snowplow cameras.

