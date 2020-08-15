Over a hundred new Region COVID-19 cases reported; state surpasses 79,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana added more than a hundred new COVID-19 cases as the state overall had another day of over 1,000 new cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Fifteen new fatalities were reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,921.

In NWI counties, death totals stood at 283 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

The new deaths were reported between July 6 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 207 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 80 positive cases, pushing the county past 8,000 cases for a total of 8,032. Porter County saw 21 more cases, upping its total to 1,447. LaPorte County increased by 12 to 979. Jasper County went up by four to 270 cases. Newton County added one case, bringing its total to 122.