Overnight snow blankets Region, roads may be slick in spots, forecasters say

Snow blanketed Northwest Indiana overnight and may have left roads -- especially bridges and elevated surfaces -- slick in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Visibility could be reduced to about a mile in heavier bands of snowfall.

Roads were mainly wet early Friday, but slushy conditions could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Lake and Porter counties could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while total in LaPorte County could be 4 to 6 inches, the weather service said.

Snow was expected to mix or change to rain before ending between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana were under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.

Low temperatures in the 20s were expected Friday night into Saturday, before rising into the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

