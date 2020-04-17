You are the owner of this article.
Overnight snow blankets Region, roads may be slick in spots, forecasters say
Overnight snow blankets Region, roads may be slick in spots, forecasters say

STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Snow blanketed Northwest Indiana overnight and may have left roads -- especially bridges and elevated surfaces -- slick in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

Visibility could be reduced to about a mile in heavier bands of snowfall.

Roads were mainly wet early Friday, but slushy conditions could lead to hazardous driving conditions. 

Lake and Porter counties could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while total in LaPorte County could be 4 to 6 inches, the weather service said.

Snow was expected to mix or change to rain before ending between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters said.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana were under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. 

Low temperatures in the 20s were expected Friday night into Saturday, before rising into the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

