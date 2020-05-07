You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Petition started to help more residents comment on toxic coal ash disposal plan
alert top story urgent

Petition started to help more residents comment on toxic coal ash disposal plan

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City Generating Station

NIPSCO's Michigan City Generating Station sits on Lake Michigan at the mouth of Trail Creek. The company plans to remove coal ash from ponds at the property and close the station by 2028.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

A coalition of groups has started a petition for residents who want to comment on NIPSCO's plan to remove toxic coal ash from ponds at its Michigan City Generating Station.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is currently accepting comments on NIPSCO's plan through May 22.

Residents who are planning to submit comments on their own can sign a petition written by the Hoosier Environmental Council, Earthjustice, Just Transition NWI and the Indiana NAACP's LaPorte County branch. Find the petition at www.change.org/NoCoalAshNWI

NIPSCO plans to remove coal ash, which contains toxic substances and fine particles that can lead to increased air pollution, and ship it in enclosed trucks to a landfill at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield.

If IDEM approves NIPSCO's plan, work could begin as early as this summer. 

The groups want NIPSCO to postpone plans to remove coal ash until after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines the coronavirus threat in Indiana has been resolved. 

The groups also are calling for NIPSCO to hire a neutral third party to conduct air monitoring in Michigan City and Wheatfield during the cleanup process, bolster communication channels with residents during cleanup, address legacy contamination caused by the use of coal ash to backfill the Michigan City property, investigate possible contamination in fish and sediment in Trail Creek, and take steps to ensure a more protective groundwater standard will be used going forward.

To learn more about submitting comments to IDEM, go to https://www.hecweb.org/issues/environmental-health-justice/coal-ash/michigan-city-coal-ash/.

To learn more about Just Transition NWI, go to https://www.facebook.com/JustTransitionNWI/.

NIPSCO said information about its plan is available at www.nipsco.com/environment and www.nipsco.com/ccr.

Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts