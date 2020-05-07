Petition started to help more residents comment on toxic coal ash disposal plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A coalition of groups has started a petition for residents who want to comment on NIPSCO's plan to remove toxic coal ash from ponds at its Michigan City Generating Station.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is currently accepting comments on NIPSCO's plan through May 22.

Residents who are planning to submit comments on their own can sign a petition written by the Hoosier Environmental Council, Earthjustice, Just Transition NWI and the Indiana NAACP's LaPorte County branch. Find the petition at www.change.org/NoCoalAshNWI

NIPSCO plans to remove coal ash, which contains toxic substances and fine particles that can lead to increased air pollution, and ship it in enclosed trucks to a landfill at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield.

If IDEM approves NIPSCO's plan, work could begin as early as this summer.

The groups want NIPSCO to postpone plans to remove coal ash until after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines the coronavirus threat in Indiana has been resolved.