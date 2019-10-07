JASPER COUNTY — A semitrailer carrying 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels went up in flames Sunday evening on Interstate 65, police say.
An off-duty state trooper saw the semi traveling about six miles south of the Rensselaer exit at 5:40 p.m., with heavy smoke coming from the rear axle.
The trooper, who was driving in the opposite direction, quickly turned around to stop the semi. At this point, flames were visible near its brakes and spreading toward the actual trailer.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver — Quiner Louis, 31, of Boynton Beach, Florida — failed to release the brakes causing them to spark, with the rear tires exploding due to the heat of the fire. Louis then disconnected the trailer that contained the once-frozen bagels, which were strewn across I-65. He didn't report any injuries.
Local fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze. The right lane was closed until 1 a.m. for removal of the trailer and cleaning of the road.