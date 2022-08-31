 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power restored to most in wake of Monday's strong storms

NIPSCO said it had restored power by Wednesday morning to 99% of customers left in the dark by Monday's strong storms.

Just 55 customers remained without power early Wednesday, which is down from a high of 37,000 outages that occurred in the wake of the strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.

"NIPSCO estimates that customers currently without power from the storm event will have service restored by 6 p.m. CT tonight," the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC reports just 23 members remained without power Wednesday morning.

NIPSCO released a series of photos capturing some of the damage left in the wake of the storms.

"As we continue to work on restoration, customers are encouraged to make the plans necessary to keep themselves and their families safe during an extended outage," NIPSCO said. "Thank you for your continued patience as NIPSCO crews and additional contractor support work to address the significant damage left by the storm."

