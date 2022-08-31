Power restored to most in wake of Monday's strong storms

NIPSCO said it had restored power by Wednesday morning to 99% of customers left in the dark by Monday's strong storms.
Just 55 customers remained without power early Wednesday, which is down from a high of 37,000 outages that occurred in the wake of the strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.
"NIPSCO estimates that customers currently without power from the storm event will have service restored by 6 p.m. CT tonight," the company said.
Kankakee Valley REMC reports just 23 members remained without power Wednesday morning.
NIPSCO released a series of photos capturing some of the damage left in the wake of the storms.
- Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say
- Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA
- UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision
- Missing Region woman found, police say
- Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say
- Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution
- Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding
- Porter County mail carrier again nabbed for OWI; this time fell from truck, police say
- Driver died after veering off road, striking fence, police say
- Valpo-area woman nabbed with drug matching 'bad heroin' she warned was going around, police say
- U.S. Steel puts forward contract proposal USW deems unacceptable: 'Most of them worked from home'
- U.S. Steel temporarily idling tin line at Gary Works
- USW says tentative Cleveland-Cliffs deal with make jobs more secure, requires $4 billion investment
- UPDATE: Lake County cop stalked fellow officer, former girlfriend, and was 'spiraling out of control,' police say
"As we continue to work on restoration, customers are encouraged to make the plans necessary to keep themselves and their families safe during an extended outage," NIPSCO said. "Thank you for your continued patience as NIPSCO crews and additional contractor support work to address the significant damage left by the storm."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!