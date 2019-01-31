You are the owner of this article.
Record-setting cold continues this morning; more snow expected tonight

Extreme cold

As temperatures dip into negative territory this week, remember to look out for people who can't fend for themselves.

 Marc Chase, file, The Times

Extreme cold temperatures appear to have set records Wednesday and could set more records Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers

Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.

Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:

  • The Valparaiso Police Department, 355 South Washington Street, will become a warming Center during the inclement weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 (9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wed and Thurs; and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday). Please enter through the front lobby of Police Station only.
  • Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185
  • 1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
  • 103 Jefferson St., open Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Banta Activity Center (219) 462-1301
  • 605 Beech St., open Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800 and after hours (219) 262-0054 is a place for emergency shelter for men or women (M,F 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., TWTh 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
  • The Salvation Army of Michigan City will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 to serve as a warming shelter for anyone who needs relief from the extreme temperatures over the next few days.
  • Schererville Town Hall, 10 E Joliet St, Schererville
  • Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave., 219-391-8478

The previous record cold high and low temperatures for Chicago for Jan. 30 were 3 degrees and 15 below zero, respectively. Preliminary data show temperatures recorded in Chicago on Wednesday reached a "high" of 10 below zero and a low of 23 below zero.

It's the coldest weather seen in more than 30 years, when a high of minus 11 and a low of minus 21 were recorded Jan. 18, 1994, in Chicago.

Another record could be broken Thursday, if the low temperature falls below a previous record of minus 12 for Jan. 31, the weather service said.

About 6 a.m., air temperatures ranged from 15 to 22 below zero across Northwest Indiana with wind chills from 30 to 40 degrees below zero.

The air temperature and wind chill were minus 15 and minus 34 in Gary, minus 18 and minus 38 in Valparaiso, and minus 18 and minus 36 in Michigan City, according to the weather service.

A wind chill warning remained in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties until noon. A similar warning for LaPorte County was in effect until 1 p.m.

Many schools and offices remained closed Thursday because of the extreme cold.

The South Shore Line commuter rail service suspected service Thursday. Normal service was expected to resume Friday with westbound Train 102. 

A warmup could arrived about noon Thursday, but rising temperatures also could bring snow.

Snow was expected to begin by late afternoon as it moves from west to east across the Chicago area. Forecasters predicted 1 to 4 inches, with heavier snowfall in Newton and Jasper counties.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story. 

Gallery: Winter weather in the Region

