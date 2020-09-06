 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region adds over 80 new COVID-19 cases; state nears 100K cases
topical alert urgent

Region adds over 80 new COVID-19 cases; state nears 100K cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Region continued a steady addition of COVID-19 cases while the state neared 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two new deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 3,140.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 56 more cases for a total of 9,485. Porter County had 15 more cases, upping its total to 1,843. LaPorte County increased by seven to 1,229.

Jasper County added two cases for a total of 341. Newton County increased by one to 151.

ISDH reported 851 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 99,804. New cases were reported Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,563 people recovered.

A total of 1,537,182 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 6.6% cumulative positive rate and 5.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 24 to 30.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Lake County, 6%; Porter County, 5.7%; Newton County, 4.3%; Jasper County, 3.3%; and LaPorte County, 3.2%.

ISDH reports 84,525 tested in Lake County, 25,216 in Porter County, 18,848 in LaPorte County, 5,187 in Jasper County and 1,416 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 21 and Saturday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts