Region adds over 80 new COVID-19 cases; state nears 100K cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region continued a steady addition of COVID-19 cases while the state neared 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two new deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 3,140.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 56 more cases for a total of 9,485. Porter County had 15 more cases, upping its total to 1,843. LaPorte County increased by seven to 1,229.

Jasper County added two cases for a total of 341. Newton County increased by one to 151.