Region COVID-19 cases continue steady climb; state surpasses 74,000 cases

Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 case totals continued a steady climb as the state surpassed 74,000 cases, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
One new fatality from the respiratory disease was reported, bringing Indiana's total to 2,835.
In NWI counties, death totals stood at 275 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
The new death was reported Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 74 more positive cases, bringing its total to 7,570. Porter County saw 21 more cases, upping its total to 1,328. LaPorte County increased by 17 to 911. Jasper County went up by nine to 243 cases.
Newton County remained at 118 cases.
ISDH reported 1,048 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state past 74,000 and bringing the total to 74,328. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.
The new reporting marks the fourth day in a row where Indiana has had over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 1,010 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 789 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,161 positive COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 484; Center Township, 379; Westchester Township, 124; Washington Township, 70; Liberty Township, 68; Union Township, 69; Porter Township, 40; Boone Township, 24; Pleasant Township, 24; Morgan Township, 22; Jackson Township, 15; and Pine Township, nine.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Sunday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 841,125 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.5% 7-day positive rate. The 7-day positive rate reflects June 27 to August 2.
The Region's 7-day positive rates include Lake County, 7.3%; Porter County, Newton County, 6%; Jasper County, 5.6%; LaPorte County, 5.5%; and Porter County 5.2%.
ISDH reports 65,946 tested in Lake County, 17,887 in Porter County, 14,177 in LaPorte County, 3,831 in Jasper County and 1,049 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 13 and Saturday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.