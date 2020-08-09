Region COVID-19 cases continue steady climb; state surpasses 74,000 cases

A total of 841,125 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.8% total positive rate and 7.5% 7-day positive rate. The 7-day positive rate reflects June 27 to August 2.

The Region's 7-day positive rates include Lake County, 7.3%; Porter County, Newton County, 6%; Jasper County, 5.6%; LaPorte County, 5.5%; and Porter County 5.2%.

ISDH reports 65,946 tested in Lake County, 17,887 in Porter County, 14,177 in LaPorte County, 3,831 in Jasper County and 1,049 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between April 13 and Saturday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.