Region COVID-19 cases continue steady climb; state total tops 62,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 positive case count continued steadily upward as the state topped 62,000 cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments on Sunday.

There were eight new fatalities from the respiratory disease reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 2,706.

In NWI, death totals stood at 265 in Lake County, 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between June 19 and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 88 more positive cases, bringing its total to 6,678. Porter County saw 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,065. LaPorte County increased by six to 751.

Jasper County had seven more for a total of 187. Newton County went up by one for a total of 105.