Region COVID-19 cases continue steady climb; state total tops 62,000
Region COVID-19 cases continue steady climb; state total tops 62,000

Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Northwest Indiana's COVID-19 positive case count continued steadily upward as the state topped 62,000 cases, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments on Sunday.

There were eight new fatalities from the respiratory disease reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 2,706.

In NWI, death totals stood at 265 in Lake County, 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between June 19 and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 88 more positive cases, bringing its total to 6,678. Porter County saw 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,065. LaPorte County increased by six to 751.

Jasper County had seven more for a total of 187. Newton County went up by one for a total of 105.

ISDH reported 860 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state past 62,000 and bringing the total to 62,372. New cases were reported Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 872 people recovered.

Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.

The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Monday, July 20 which indicated 645 cases and 14 deaths.

The Gary Health Department on Friday reported 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 397; Center Township, 297; Westchester Township, 85; Washington Township, 69; Union Township, 54; Liberty Township, 53; Porter Township, 32; Morgan Township, 21; Boone Township, 20; Pleasant Township, 19; Jackson Township, 10; and Pine Township, eight.

Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 14; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Saturday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 701,311 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reports 55,616 tested in Lake County, 14,191 in Porter County, 11,620 in LaPorte County, 3,169 in Jasper County and 873 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between June 19 and Saturday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region
Jasper County News

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

  • Updated

The Region recorded no new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of statewide deaths continue to climb, according to updated health statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

