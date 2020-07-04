Region COVID-19 cases steadily rise; no new local deaths reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local coronavirus cases continued a steady rise as NWI's counties reported no new fatalities on Saturday, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Lake County reported 51 new positive cases for a total of 5,104. Porter County had eight more cases, bringing its total to 754. LaPorte County added 10 for a total of 563.

Jasper County added one to bring its total to 114. Newton County reported two additional cases, bringing its total to 98.

ISDH reported 522 new positive cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which pushed Indiana past 47,000 for a total of 47,432. New cases were reported Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were six additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,494. New deaths were reported between June 11 and Friday.

In the Region, death totals remained at 242 for Lake County, 37 for Porter County, 26 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.