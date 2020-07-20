Region marks 2nd day of no new COVID-19 deaths; state tops 57,000 cases

For the second day in a row, Northwest Indiana didn't see any new COVID-19 deaths, but recorded nearly 100 positive cases of the respiratory disease, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals remained the same throughout Northwest Indiana, with Lake County reporting 254 deaths; Porter County, 39; LaPorte County, 28; Newton County, 10; and Jasper County, two.
There were three new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,632. New deaths were reported between July 12 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County reported 79 new cases, totaling 6,223. Porter County added 10 more cases, bringing its total to 948. LaPorte County increased by seven to 695. Jasper County had three additional cases for a total of 159. Newton County remained at 101 cases.
ISDH reported 658 new cases across Indiana, bringing the total to 57,206. New cases were reported between Friday and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 757 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department no longer reports community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 645 cases on Monday. Its death total was 14, no change.
The Gary Health Department on July 13 reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Monday: Portage Township, 361; Center Township, 262; Westchester Township, 75; Washington Township, 64; Union Township, 46; Liberty Township, 45; Porter Township, 30; Boone Township, 19; Morgan Township, 17; Pleasant Township, 16; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, six.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 201 inmates and 109 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 635,660 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9% positive rate.
ISDH reports 51,447 tested in Lake County; 12,776 in Porter County; 10,159 in LaPorte County; 2,945 in Jasper County; and 834 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between June 26 and Sunday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases
Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.
Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.
ISDH reported 455 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 49,063. New cases were reported Monday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Wednesday. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 543 cases, an increase of eight from the day before. Its last reported death total was 56 as of Tuesday.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 314, up six; Center Township, 222, up five; Westchester Township, 60, up one; Washington Township, 57, up one; Liberty Township, 36, up six; Union Township, 35, up two; Boone Township, 18, up two; Porter Township, 17, up two; Morgan Township, 15, up two; Pleasant Township, 13, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, three, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Tuesday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 663 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18, up one; Center Township, 13, no change; Westchester Township, six, up one; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Wednesday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 535,857 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 9.2% positive rate.
ISDH reported 42,831 tested in Lake County, 10,597 in Porter County, 8,197 in LaPorte County, 733 in Newton County, and 2,600 in Jasper County.
New tests were reported between May 26 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.