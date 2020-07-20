Region marks 2nd day of no new COVID-19 deaths; state tops 57,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row, Northwest Indiana didn't see any new COVID-19 deaths, but recorded nearly 100 positive cases of the respiratory disease, according to updated health statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals remained the same throughout Northwest Indiana, with Lake County reporting 254 deaths; Porter County, 39; LaPorte County, 28; Newton County, 10; and Jasper County, two.

There were three new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,632. New deaths were reported between July 12 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County reported 79 new cases, totaling 6,223. Porter County added 10 more cases, bringing its total to 948. LaPorte County increased by seven to 695. Jasper County had three additional cases for a total of 159. Newton County remained at 101 cases.