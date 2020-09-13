 Skip to main content
Region reports more than 90 new COVID-19 cases
Region reports more than 90 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Region's five-county area has added more than 90 new COVID-19 cases, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

One new death was reported in Indiana, bringing the state's count to 3,214.

The death was reported Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 308 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 61 more cases for a total of 9,852. Porter County had 11 more cases, upping its total to 1,933. LaPorte County increased by 13 to 1,315. Jasper County added four more for a total of 370. Newton County had three additional cases for a total of 155.

ISDH reported 1,249 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 105,804. New cases were reported between Aug. 27 and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists six patients currently hospitalized and 1,682 people recovered.

A total of 1,720,326 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana, and 1,238,984 people have been tested. The state has a 8.5% cumulative positive rate and 6.9% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Lake County, 6.5%; Porter County, 4%; LaPorte County, 3.8%; Jasper County, 2.2%; and Newton County, 1.6%.

ISDH reports 89,518 tested in Lake County, 27,078 in Porter County, 19,937 in LaPorte County, 5,543 in Jasper County and 1,594 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 9 and Saturday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

