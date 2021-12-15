 Skip to main content
Region residents advised to buckle in for windy night ahead
alert urgent

Region residents are advised to brace for heavy winds overnight that could pose challenges to driving and result in power outages.

"Winds will steadily build through this afternoon, topping out tonight with gusts as high as 60 mph, which will result in downed branches and power lines," the National Weather Service said as part of a hazardous weather outlook.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Northwest Indiana. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on how strong the winds will be and when they'll arrive.

"In addition, there is a chance for a few thunderstorms late this evening through around midnight," the NWS warned.

In its wind advisory, the weather service predicted southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph, beginning around 6 p.m. and continuing through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Area residents are advised to secure outdoor items, including holiday decorations and lighter outdoor furniture.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said. 

It also advised taking extra care when driving.

"Use caution when driving in windy conditions, especially on interstates and open roads," NWS said.

