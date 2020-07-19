Region sees no new COVID-19 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region recorded no new COVID-19 deaths, while the number of statewide deaths continue to climb past 2,600, according to updated health statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals remained the same throughout Northwest Indiana, with Lake County reporting 254 deaths from the respiratory disease; 39 in Porter County; 28 in LaPorte County; 10 in Newton County; and two in Jasper County.

There were two new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,629. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County reported 64 new cases, totaling 6,145. Porter County added seven more cases, bringing its total to 938. LaPorte County increased by seven to 688. Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 157. Newton County remained at 101 cases.