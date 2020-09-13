Region sees over 90 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region's five county area collectively added over 90 new COVID-19 cases, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

One new death was reported in Indiana, bringing the state's fatality count to 3,214 deaths from the respiratory disease.

The death was reported Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 308 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 61 more cases for a total of 9,852. Porter County had 11 more cases, upping its total to 1,933. LaPorte County increased by 13 to 1,315. Jasper County added four more for a total of 370. Newton County had three additional cases for a total of 155.