CROWN POINT — A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged puppy mill operation where more than 40 dogs were found in various conditions May 25.

Stevce Rajcinoski of Crown Point was taken into custody by the sheriff's police on a probation violation related to an investigation into the puppy mill, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Thursday.

The sheriff's department received a tip May 24 about a man who was buying "unusually large amounts" of pet food and medical supplies for pets. Investigators obtained and served search warrants the next morning in Crown Point and Rensselaer, where they found the animals. Four of the dogs were found dead.

Veterinary experts examining the dogs found many with skin issues, ear infections and other ailments. Among the dogs were 29 French bulldogs, seven American bulldogs and one mountain dog, Martinez said. Lake County Animal Control and Adoption is taking care of the animals, which are not up for adoption.

Charges have not been filed against Rajcinoski, who was convicted in 2020 of one count of felony torturing and mutilating a vertebrae animal, according to online court records.

"As a person who loves pets, I am appalled at the treatment of these animals," Martinez said last Friday. "We’re investigating allegations that the person running this operation may have been illegally performing surgery on some of the animals, as well. I’m pleased that our detectives were so diligent with following up on leads in this case."

Rajcinoski is at the Lake County Jail. He is set to appear in court at a bail review hearing June 6.

