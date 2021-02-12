Hostage negotiator responds to man with knife on I-65; arrest made for auto theft, police say

RENSSELAER — A hostage negotiator was called to the scene of a man threatening to harm himself after he was stopped Friday by an Indiana State trooper, police said.
It was later discovered the man had multiple warrants for his arrest.
An ISP master trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 9 a.m. Friday near the 212 mile marker when he noticed a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on the outside shoulder with a flat front tire.
Thinking the driver was in search of a safe spot to change his tire, the trooper followed the vehicle to assist by providing emergency lights.
However, as the driver came to the Rensselaer exit, the driver made an erratic lane change into another lane off the shoulder, police said. The trooper stopped the vehicle on a curb of the ramp and approached the man in the vehicle. The man then requested police call for additional officers and medics to come to the scene.
As the driver showed his ID to the trooper, he rolled up his car windows. While more troopers responded, a knife was seen in the man's possession, police said.
As the situation continued, the driver made threats to harm himself and a hostage negotiator was called to the scene. A negotiator tried to speak to the driver but as attempts broke down, police were able to forcibly enter the vehicle. The man was then taken into police custody without harm to himself of public safety officials.
Two dogs were also rescued from inside the vehicle by Jasper County Animal Control.
The man was identified as Carl Rienhold, 26, of Fountain, Michigan, who had active arrest warrants out of Muskegon and Mason counties in Michigan, ISP said.
In addition, police discovered that the vehicle Rienhold was driving was reported as stolen during a carjacking in Huron County, Michigan.
He was taken to a local hospital and after being medically cleared, he was booked into Jasper County Jail. Rienhold will be extradited to Michigan and faces charges in Jasper County including auto theft, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, police said.
Indiana State Police were assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County EMS and Jasper County Animal Control.