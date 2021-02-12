Hostage negotiator responds to man with knife on I-65; arrest made for auto theft, police say

RENSSELAER — A hostage negotiator was called to the scene of a man threatening to harm himself after he was stopped Friday by an Indiana State trooper, police said.

It was later discovered the man had multiple warrants for his arrest.

An ISP master trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 9 a.m. Friday near the 212 mile marker when he noticed a maroon 2015 Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on the outside shoulder with a flat front tire.

Thinking the driver was in search of a safe spot to change his tire, the trooper followed the vehicle to assist by providing emergency lights.

However, as the driver came to the Rensselaer exit, the driver made an erratic lane change into another lane off the shoulder, police said. The trooper stopped the vehicle on a curb of the ramp and approached the man in the vehicle. The man then requested police call for additional officers and medics to come to the scene.

As the driver showed his ID to the trooper, he rolled up his car windows. While more troopers responded, a knife was seen in the man's possession, police said.