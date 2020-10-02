Man smashes window with tire iron, ransacks victim's pockets in roadside argument, police say

MARION TOWNSHIP — A victim was cut by glass after a man allegedly shattered his driver’s side window following a near-accident.
On Wednesday afternoon police arrested Kane M. Stokes, 20, of Rensselaer, on an outstanding warrant, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.
Stokes faces charges of theft and criminal mischief from the incident, which happened earlier in September.
A criminal investigation was launched Sept. 1 after police responded to a 911 call from a driver, who alleged Stokes had purposely battered his vehicle.
The victim told officers he was driving south on County Road 900 West near Bunkum Road when he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the road, nearly striking another vehicle. The driver got back onto the road and noticed the vehicle that he almost struck was following him for several miles.
The driver eventually pulled to the side of the road and Stokes approached the driver, mentioning something about money and insisting that his vehicle had been hit. The driver replied that the vehicles had never touched and that he was not carrying any cash.
The victim turned his pockets inside out, to which Stokes began ransacking the man’s pockets for money, police said. An argument began between the two men and the driver turned and went back inside his vehicle to leave.
Stokes then allegedly grabbed a tire iron, breaking out the driver’s side window of the victim’s car. The man suffered several cuts on his arm from the shattered glass and Stokes fled the area before police arrived.
Stokes is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center.
