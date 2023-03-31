Residents of the Region can expect high-risk weather this weekend and next week, causing potential delays and damage, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties are at an elevated risk for severe thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds. Gusts of up to 80 mph are possible. Golf ball-sized hail is expected, the National Weather Service said. The elevated risk status should last well into the evening.
A tornado watch is in effect until around 10 p.m. for each county. Southwest winds of 25 to 50 mph should last into Saturday morning.
Areas of Chicago and northern Illinois are under a severe thunderstorm warning until approximately 9 p.m. Residents have been advised to seek shelter immediately.
A risk of thunderstorms and high winds will remain through Wednesday at limited risk, according to the statement. Motorists should use caution when operating vehicles and secure outdoor objects.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Old Lake County Jail
Sandy Boyd is president of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation, a nonprofit working to restore the historic sheriff's house and jail in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Old Lake County Jail
Ghost hunters leave cigarettes in the Old Lake County Jail to try to lure spirits.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Old Lake County Jail
Remnants remain at the Old Lake County Jail in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Old Lake County Jail
Sandy Boyd, president of the Old Sheriff's House Foundation, finds an old document under a bunk mattress at the Old Lake County Jail.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Highland's first-ever tattoo studio
Veteran Tina Brenda uses a template to begin a tattoo for a client at Nephilim Studios, the first tattoo shop in Highland.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan and wants input from residents. About 50 showed up for the kickoff session Thursday at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Linda Swisher jots down a suggestion for Merrillville's new master plan during a community forum Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Merrillville is drafting a new master plan
Merrillville Police Chief Kosta Nuses and MeLisa Crisler offer suggestions during a roundtable discussion Thursday on the town's new master plan.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy
Sports announcer Jason Benetti takes a selfie with Valparaiso Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, following Benetti's presentation at Ivy Tech Community College.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy
Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses how he has navigated his career while having cerebral palsy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sports announcer Jason Benetti discusses cerebral palsy
Audrey Sutherlin, 12, sports a Jason Benetti Fan Club T-shirt at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Paper or plastic? Students weigh in
Riley Hawksworth, a Chesterton High School senior, and teammate Milena Letic, a sophomore, confer before offering closing arguments iin a debate on single-use plastics.
Doug Ross, The Times
Paper or plastic? Students weigh in
Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group President Walt Breitinger watches as Saanya Agarwal talks about her experiences as a state champion debater from Chesterton High School.
Doug Ross, The Times
Paper or plastic? Students weigh in
Zander Fish counters arguments against a state ban on single-use plastics. It was the first time his parents were able to see the state champion debater in action.
Doug Ross, The Times
Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail
Christine Livingston, vice president and marketing director of Indiana Dunes Tourism, gives an update on the Indigenous Cultural Trail project during the Indiana Dunes State of Tourism event.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail
Renderings show plans for the Indiana Dunes Indigenous Cultural Trail.
Molly DeVore, The Times
Downtown Hammond suffers departures, 'getting deserted,' but redevelopment looms
Many of the large buildings in downtown Hammond have emptied out over the years.
Joseph S. Pete
Downtown Hammond suffers departures, 'getting barren,' but redevelopment looms
Construction is underway on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond.
Joseph S. Pete
MC Rotarians honor Hulse
Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Economic Development Corp. of Michigan City, is flanked by Councilwoman Angie Deuitch and Rotary Club President Marty Corley.
Doug Ross, The Times
Girls basketball Player of the Year Asia Donald
Girls basketball Player of the Year Asia Donald
John J. Watkins, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!