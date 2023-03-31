Residents of the Region can expect high-risk weather this weekend and next week, causing potential delays and damage, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties are at an elevated risk for severe thunderstorms, hail and damaging winds. Gusts of up to 80 mph are possible. Golf ball-sized hail is expected, the National Weather Service said. The elevated risk status should last well into the evening.

A tornado watch is in effect until around 10 p.m. for each county. Southwest winds of 25 to 50 mph should last into Saturday morning.

Areas of Chicago and northern Illinois are under a severe thunderstorm warning until approximately 9 p.m. Residents have been advised to seek shelter immediately.

A risk of thunderstorms and high winds will remain through Wednesday at limited risk, according to the statement. Motorists should use caution when operating vehicles and secure outdoor objects.

