A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake County, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning will remain in effect through 2 p.m.
The storm was moving east at 50 mph and could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, forecasters said.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected, along with possible wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
A severe thunderstorm watch for Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties is in effect until 6 p.m.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Gallery: Flooding in Northwest Indiana
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding
Hobart Flooding
Hobart Flooding
Hobart Flooding
Porter County Flooding
Hobart Flooding
Zao Island
Zao Island
Flooding
Flooding
Hobart lakefront
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding
Flooding