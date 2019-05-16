{{featured_button_text}}
Jon L. Hendricks | The Times Portage - A severe thunderstorm front rolls through a Portage farm field just south of U.S. 6 Monday, June 21, 2010.

 Jon L. Hendricks

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will remain in effect through 2 p.m.

The storm was moving east at 50 mph and could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, forecasters said.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, along with possible wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

A severe thunderstorm watch for Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties is in effect until 6 p.m.

