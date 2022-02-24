Slippery drive home possible tonight; snow to continue into Friday

Commuters may be in for another slippery drive home tonight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of the Region, which calls for snow to start falling between 2 and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

"This snow will be heavy at times south of I-80 this afternoon," the NWS says as part of its hazardous weather outlook.

"Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions," according to the forecast. "The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute."

There is potential for the snow to mix with freezing drizzle Thursday evening across Lake and Porter counties, the weather service says.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the NWS says.

Several inches of snowfall is possible with lake effect snow continuing into Friday afternoon for the Region.

