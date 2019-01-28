Snow was flying and travel was slow-going early Monday as a winter storm that could drop 3 to 6 inches blew through the Region.
Indiana State Police were responding to multiple crashes on Interstates 80/94 and 65. Traffic maps showed a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, a stalled vehicle on southbound I-65 near 73rd Avenue in Merrillville and a crash on southbound I-65 near Ind. 14, just north of the Fair Oaks exit.
Poor visibility on roads was expected at least until 8 a.m., especially in open areas where snow can blow and drift, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow was expected to end by mid-morning in Lake County and possibly as late as 1 p.m. in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Occasional snow and a chance of freezing drizzle was possible after the snow's end.
Many schools and officers delayed classes or closed because of the weather.
Lake, Porter and Jasper counties were under a travel advisory, which means routine travel may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District said its snowplows were out in full force, but drivers should plan for hazardous conditions.
Blowing and drifting can make a road look snow-covered even when plows just moved through the area.
The morning and afternoon commutes likely will be affected by the weather Monday, the department said.
Drivers should slow down, allow for extra travel time and make room for snowplows.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties were under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Monday.
A bitter cold snap was expected to follow Monday's blast of snow.
A wind chill watch will begin Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday afternoon.
Dangerous wind chills expected during that time could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes, according to the weather service.
Air temperatures were expected to fall to a low near zero with wind chills of minus 20 to minus 25 on Tuesday night.
High air temperatures Wednesday from 13 to 20 degrees below zero were possible, with wind chills from 40 to 45 degrees below zero.
High air temperatures near zero were expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
