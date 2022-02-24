Snow to continue into Friday, morning commute could be hazardous

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of Northwest Indiana until 6 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hazardous conditions could possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute, the forecast predicted.

Up to 4 inches of snowfall is possible with lake effect snow continuing into Friday afternoon for the Region.

"Mostly light to moderate snow will be falling this evening through the overnight hours, but brief periods of heavy snow could occur at times," said Matt Holiner, chief Midwest meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.

Holiner said after the advisory expires, drivers should still be cautious of slick and snow covered roads in spots.

"The chance of snow will continue through Friday and Friday night, but no heavy snow is expected and there will be breaks in the activity," Holiner said. "Total snow accumulations will mainly be 2 to 3 inches across Northwest Indiana, but a few locations near Lake Michigan could see up to 4 inches."

The weekend appears to bring clear skies, as Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry days. Saturday is predicted to have a high around 35 degrees and Sunday is expected to have a high around 38 degrees.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.