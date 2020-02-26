Snowfall creating slick, hazardous road conditions across Region

Snow continues to fall across the Region this morning, coating the roadways and bringing hazardous travel conditions to the morning commute.

Wednesday's winter weather event could bring up to 5 inches of snow in many areas and lakeshore flooding. Waves of up to 14 feet high and wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service advised commuters to expect slippery road conditions, especially on untreated, local roads.

While snowfall was expected to taper off later Wednesday morning, it is also possible snowfall could stretch into the evening hours, forecasters said.

In addition, a lakeshore flood warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the conditions are predicted to further cause beach and shore erosion.

Vulnerable structures along the shore could be damaged and the water could spill onto roads and low-lying parks along Lake Michigan, the NWS warned.