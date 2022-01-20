 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some area schools closed as heaviest snow hits LaPorte County
Some area schools closed as heaviest snow hits LaPorte County

East Chicago Central High School, Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest Westville campus are among those closed Thursday due to the snow and/or frigid temperatures that moved into the area overnight.

By early morning, snowfall was light in northern Porter County, but reportedly heavier in Michigan City with slippery road conditions.

Michigan City-area resident Julina Adams, who posted a photo of a snow-covered section of Wozniak Road just south of County Road 400, said road conditions are poor east of U.S. 421.

"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said as is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.

"The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning," he said. "By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday."

"During this time, significantly more snow will be falling across LaPorte and Porter County than Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties," Holiner said. "This will result in a wide range of snow totals across the Region."

The National Weather Service said cold weather will prevail Thursday morning and continue into the night.

The Porter County Highway Department reported early Thursday only a light dusting of snow on roads throughout the unincorporated areas.

"The drivers will be checking main roads and thoroughfares for any slick areas and salt as may be necessary," the department said.

Purdue Westville and Michigan City schools are hosting virtual classes Thursday.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

