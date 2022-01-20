Some area schools closed as heaviest snow hits LaPorte County

East Chicago Central High School, Michigan City Area Schools and Purdue University Northwest Westville campus are among those closed Thursday due to the snow and/or frigid temperatures that moved into the area overnight.

By early morning, snowfall was light in northern Porter County, but reportedly heavier in Michigan City with slippery road conditions.

Michigan City-area resident Julina Adams, who posted a photo of a snow-covered section of Wozniak Road just south of County Road 400, said road conditions are poor east of U.S. 421.

"County roads have snow on them up past my bumper and the road is totally invisible," she said.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist in the Midwest for Lee Enterprises, said as is usually the case when it come to lake-effect snow, conditions will vary widely across the area.

"The heaviest and most widespread snow is expected Thursday morning," he said. "By Thursday evening, the heaviest snow will be over with, but light to moderate snow will continue in spots through the early morning hours Friday."