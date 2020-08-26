State health officials roll out new map to inform schools, leaders on COVID-19 spread

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, people stayed home and the spread remained relatively low, he said. Now, people are frustrated and leaving their homes more frequently and, in some cases, not social distancing, he said.

“I understand the frustration. I would like it to go away as well. But we have to deal with reality,” Holcomb.

The reality is the virus spreads fast — whether at church, a fraternity house, at home, work, and most importantly, when Hoosiers let their guards down, he said.

The positive rate was on the rise — from 4.4% the week of June 16 to 7.6 percent the week of July 27, but since the mask mandate was enacted, the positivity rate has plateaued in recent weeks, and stands at 6.6%, he said.

Box said the state would ideally want their positivity rate below 5%.

About 970 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 89,359 since March. In total, 3,041 people have died from the virus.

Box said hospitalizations still remain higher than rates from June, which concerns her.

Holcomb also announced the state will remain in Stage 4.5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan for another 30 days.