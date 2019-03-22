RENSSELAER — After allegedly running from an emergency room to escape police, a bank robbery suspect tried to carjack someone near the hospital, police say.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday police responded to a robbery at the National Bank of St. Anne at 158 Station Street in St. Anne, Illinois, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff's Office news release. The robbery suspect fled the scene in a silver Honda Civic with the stolen cash.
Multiple people called the sheriff's office with tips on the person's identity after a photo of the suspect was posted on the Kankakee County Sheriff's Facebook page. Police then began searching for Thomas J. Pranskus III, 30, of Kankakee.
At 2 p.m. police found Pranskus in a rural area of Brook, Indiana, suffering from a medical condition. While Pranskus, who had been taken into custody by the Newton County Sheriff's Office, was being treated in a Rensselaer hospital, he allegedly fled the emergency room, police said.
The 30-year-old ran out of the hospital, and police found him shortly after while he was allegedly in the process of carjacking someone near the hospital, police said.
Pranskus is being held by the Newton County Sheriff's Office and had a $7000,000 bond warrant from Kankakee County for the alleged bank robbery, the news release said.
“I am grateful that we were able to get Pranskus apprehended without anyone getting hurt,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said. “I sincerely thank all of the participation, not only from the area law enforcement agencies, but also the community-at-large, for helping us quickly resolve such a dangerous, volatile situation.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on ANNA ORTIZ daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever ANNA ORTIZ posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.