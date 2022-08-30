Thousands remain without power in wake of Monday's storms

Nearly 6,000 NIPSCO customers and 381 Kankakee Valley REMC members remained without power early Tuesday morning following the strong storms that brought high winds, heavy rain and lightening to Northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.

The largest number of outages remain in Syracuse, Warsaw, Knox, Goshen and Beverly Shores, according to NIPSCO's online outage site.

Kankakee Valley was reporting 225 outages is Pulaski County and 154 in Starke County.

The outages are down significantly from a high of 33,000 NIPSCO customers impacted Monday, the company said. Kankakee Valley was working to restore power to 3,6000 members Monday night.

"Storm damage includes downed trees, poles and power lines," NIPSCO reported. "An estimate on when power will be restored is not able to be determined at this time."

"If you see a truck driving by your house or neighborhood, please note that the assessment process requires our crews to move around to find the source of the outage," according to NIPSCO. "An outage affecting your home may call for a repair needed down the street or in another part of your neighborhood. Rest assured, even if you don’t see our trucks, our crews are focused on finding and fixing your outage as quickly and safely as possible."

NIPSCO customers experiencing an outage can report it by texting "out" to 444111, visiting nipsco.com/outages or on the NIPSCO app, available on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Kankakee Valley members can call 800-552-2622 or 219-733-2511. Outages can also be reported through a member's SmartHub account. To enroll or log in to a SmartHub account, visit kvremc.com/smarthub.