Travel advisory in effect as icy conditions cause 'pandemonium' across NWI

First responders were overloaded with crash calls as winter weather created slick, hazardous roads on Saturday.
Lake, Porter and Newton counties were put under a travel advisory Saturday evening, indicating that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazards and individuals should use caution or avoid driving on those areas.
The warning remains under effect through Saturday night, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
A winter weather advisory was issued to last through early Sunday warning of accumulating ice, according to the National Weather Service.
Indiana State Police at the Lowell Post urged residents to reconsider their necessity to drive. The slick conditions are expected to continue through the night, with intermittent rain and drizzle.
One trooper was struck on Interstate 80 Saturday evening, as they were responding to crashes a chain reaction crash caused them to get nicked by a vehicle bumper, police said. The trooper reportedly escaped serious injury.
"Troopers are investigating numerous crashes and several have been rollovers," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. "Interstate 80 and Interstate 65 are littered with crashes. Cars are reportedly crashing like 'pingpong balls' at crash scenes. Once one vehicle crashes, it's resulting in several secondary crashes at the same location."
Starting Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police at the Lowell post have responded to more than 70 calls, with several more calls pending as of 7 p.m.
The main hot spots for crashes included northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 between Fair Oaks and Crown Point and eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80/94 between Lake Station and Hammond, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Bobbie Crowder of the Lowell Post.
"It is pandemonium," Crowder said early Saturday evening. "In the last hour, we have had a range of 25 crashes. One crash happened within 50 feet of a trooper while she was responding to another crash. She was not struck."
There was a back-up due to a crash on I-65 in the northbound lanes at the 240.2 mile marker, near the Lowell exit. Details on the crash are still developing.
Crowder said there are several slide-offs, and at this time, no serious injuries or fatal crashes have been reported on the Region's interstates. Multiple cars were have said to have crashed into median walls.
Several other crashes were reported on Northwest Indiana streets and rural roads.
Portions of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 were reportedly extremely slick, with multiple slide-offs on U.S. 30 in Merrillville, east of Southlake Mall.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest has more than 115 trucks that have been salting the roads starting at 1 p.m. Police said the freezing rain recoating the roads have made it difficult for salt to effectively melt the ice.
The department said that if possible, people should refrain from driving Saturday afternoon into the night. If they must go out, drivers are cautioned to slow down, increase stopping distance and be aware of the slick conditions.
A hazardous weather outlook issued for Northwest Indiana and Cook County stated that freezing drizzle is expected Saturday afternoon into the night, according to the National Weather Service.
This will cause travel hazards with icy roads, bridges, overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees, the weather service says.
There is a chance of light accumulating snow Monday morning.