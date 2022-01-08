Travel advisory in effect as icy conditions cause 'pandemonium' across NWI

Starting Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police at the Lowell post have responded to more than 70 calls, with several more calls pending as of 7 p.m.

The main hot spots for crashes included northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 between Fair Oaks and Crown Point and eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80/94 between Lake Station and Hammond, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Bobbie Crowder of the Lowell Post.

"It is pandemonium," Crowder said early Saturday evening. "In the last hour, we have had a range of 25 crashes. One crash happened within 50 feet of a trooper while she was responding to another crash. She was not struck."

There was a back-up due to a crash on I-65 in the northbound lanes at the 240.2 mile marker, near the Lowell exit. Details on the crash are still developing.

Crowder said there are several slide-offs, and at this time, no serious injuries or fatal crashes have been reported on the Region's interstates. Multiple cars were have said to have crashed into median walls.

Several other crashes were reported on Northwest Indiana streets and rural roads.