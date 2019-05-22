FAIR OAKS — A truck spill has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of Indiana 14 in the area of Fair Oaks Farms in Jasper County, according to Indiana State Police.
The overturned truck spread scrap steel across the roadway about 9:15 a.m., police said.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.
It is not known how long the busy highway will be closed for cleanup, according to police. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash scene.
State police are recommending motorists avoid the area if possible.
The crash comes two weeks after a truck fire a little further north shut down the southbound lanes of I-65. The heat from the fire melted part of the highway that had to be patched until further repairs could be carried out, police said.
