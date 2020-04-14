UPDATE: 6 more COVID-19 deaths bring Lake County total to 31

Six new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County were reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 31 as the number of Hoosier lives lost approached 400.
The disease also has resulted in two deaths in Porter County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Statewide, 387 people have died and 8,527 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Data released Tuesday included 37 new deaths and 313 new confirmed cases reported to the state within a 24-hour period, officials said.
The deaths reported Tuesday occurred between March 15 and Monday. Data released Tuesday was current as of noon Monday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the State Department of Health.
The number of positive cases rose by 30 in Lake County, to a total of 819, the State Department of Health said. The total includes 127 positive cases in Gary, city officials said Tuesday.
Porter County officials reported 120 positive cases, up from 117 reported Monday. The total included 10 people being treated at hospitals, and 48 who have recovered. The county's two deaths involved residents of Portage Township.
The number of positive cases in LaPorte County rose to 36 on Tuesday, up from 34 a day before. Newton County also added two new cases, increasing from 27 on Monday to 29 on Tuesday.
Jasper County's total of 18 positive cases remained unchanged from Monday, data showed.
The number of confirmed cases in Lake County remains second only to Marion County, where 141 people have died and 3,063 people have been diagnosed with the disease.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported one new death Tuesday. The county has seen a total of four deaths and 234 positive cases.
The number of people tested for the disease in Indiana rose to 46,017 on Tuesday, up by 1,502 from 44,539 on Monday. The number included at least 3,812 people tested in Lake County, 977 in Porter County, 562 in LaPorte County, 82 in Newton County and 245 in Jasper County.
A drive-thru testing site for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19 was being offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary. Participants should bring a driver's license or other Indiana ID and documentation of place of employment. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.