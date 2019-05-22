FAIR OAKS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Fair Oaks Farms in Jasper County have reopened in the wake of an overturned semitrailer that spilled its load Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
The spill occurred south of Indiana 14 about 9:15 a.m., police said.
The overturned truck spread scrap steel across the roadway, police said. The truck driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.
Traffic had been rerouted earlier in the morning around the crash scene.
The crash comes two weeks after a truck fire a little further north shut down the southbound lanes of I-65. The heat from the fire melted part of the highway that had to be patched until further repairs could be carried out, police said.