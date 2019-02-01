Try 1 month for 99¢

Snow overnight led to gridlock on Northwest Indiana expressways Friday morning as police responded to dozens of slide-offs, spin-outs and other crashes.

A backup on the Borman Expressway, which began about 3:30 a.m. when three semitrailers jack-knifed in the eastbound lanes near Indianapolis Boulevard, lasted well into late morning.

Other crashes on eastbound I-80/94 near Cline Avenue, westbound I-80/94 west of Burr Street and westbound I-94, between the exits for U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35, were among many incidents to which police responded.

Traffic also was slow on U.S. 30, where motorists were experiencing significant backups both eastbound and westbound in Merrillville and Schererville.

A Merrillville school bus stopped at the intersection of 61st Avenue and and Taft Street was tapped from behind by a car sliding to stop during its Friday morning route. Gina Wagenblast, a Merrillville Community School Corp. spokeswoman, said the bus pulled over to make a report, but continued with its route. She said there were no injuries reported.

The South Shore Line suspended service for a third day Friday, because Metra needed more time to address damage caused by a CN freight train derailment and adverse effects from the weather, officials said.

The South Shore commuter rail line hoped to resume service Saturday between Millennium Station in Chicago and Carroll Avenue in Michigan City, but was not yet certain that could happen. Train tests were planned for Friday.

Some schools and offices delayed opening or closed Friday because of the weather.

Porter County emergency management officials lifted a travel advisory Friday morning as temperatures climbed into the teens. Lake, Newton, Jasper and LaPorte counties remained under a travel advisory, which means routine travel or activities might be restricted in areas because of conditions.

Temperatures early Friday ranged from zero to 5 degrees, with wind chills of zero to 16 below, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were expected to rise to about 20 degrees by Friday afternoon, the 30s by Saturday, the 40s by Sunday and possibly the 50s by Monday.

Freezing drizzle was possible Saturday, followed by a chance of drizzle Sunday and a greater chance of rain Monday.

