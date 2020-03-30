You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise by 12 in Lake County, 4 in Porter County
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise by 12 in Lake County, 4 in Porter County

Covid19 testing in Kouts

Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Family Health Care Inc., prepares to take a nasal swab sample for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday, March 18 as 10 people wait in their vehicles to be tested.

 John Luke, The Times

State health officials reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday in Lake County, while Porter County officials reported four new cases.

The increases bring Lake County's total number of cases to 97, up from 85 reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Porter County cases now total 19, up from 15 a day earlier, according to the county Health Department.

The number of cases in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties remained unchanged from Sunday totals, which were six, one and six, respectively, state data showed.

Data released Monday by the state did not list any new deaths in Northwest Indiana counties. However, there is a lag in numbers reported by the state. Totals reported Monday by the state were current as of Saturday.

2 auto workers at Chicago Assembly Plant test positive of coronavirus; 2 die near Detroit

Lake County is working with the State Department of Health to report the number of patients tested, confirmed cases and patient deaths as quickly as possible, said Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala, a primary care physician. She declined further comment on the number of cases in Lake County, partly to avoid any discrepancy in the numbers reported each day.

Porter County's numbers are higher than those reported at the State Department of Health's website, because Porter County officials are issuing daily news releases with numbers reported each morning.

The total number of Hoosiers who have died because of COVID-19 rose to 35 on Monday, up from 32 reported Sunday, according to state data.

Lake County's first death was reported Sunday, and Jasper County previously reported one death. No deaths have been reported in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties.

In nearby St. Joseph County, the number of confirmed cases rose to 36 on Monday, up from 32 a day earlier. One patient in St. Joseph County has died from the virus, officials said.

In all, 11,658 tests have been reported to the State Department of Health. That's up from 9,830 tests reported Sunday.

Indiana now has 1,786 positive cases, up from 1,514 positive cases reported Sunday. 

Marion County continues to lead all Indiana counties with 804 positive cases, up from 676 a day earlier. Marion County saw the largest increase in positive cases from Sunday, with 135 reported Monday.

Gallery: COVID-19 infects NWI, Region reacts

