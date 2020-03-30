UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise by 12 in Lake County, 4 in Porter County

State health officials reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday in Lake County, while Porter County officials reported four new cases.

The increases bring Lake County's total number of cases to 97, up from 85 reported Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Porter County cases now total 19, up from 15 a day earlier, according to the county Health Department.

The number of cases in LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties remained unchanged from Sunday totals, which were six, one and six, respectively, state data showed.

Data released Monday by the state did not list any new deaths in Northwest Indiana counties. However, there is a lag in numbers reported by the state. Totals reported Monday by the state were current as of Saturday.

Lake County is working with the State Department of Health to report the number of patients tested, confirmed cases and patient deaths as quickly as possible, said Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala, a primary care physician. She declined further comment on the number of cases in Lake County, partly to avoid any discrepancy in the numbers reported each day.