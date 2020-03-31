UPDATE: COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Lake County; Porter County has 4 new cases

Four more people have died in Lake County because of coronavirus as the number of positive cases rose 50%, according to data released Tuesday by state health officials.
The number of positive cases in Lake County rose to 146, up from 97 reported Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
In Porter County, the number of confirmed cases increased Tuesday morning to 24 from 19 the day before, which amounts to a 26% increase, according to the Porter County Health Department.
LaPorte and Jasper counties each saw an increase of two positive cases, from six to eight.
Newton and Starke counties' positive case totals remained unchanged from one, data showed.
To the east, St. Joseph County saw an increase of 36%. The number of cases jumped from 36 reported Monday to 49 on Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke or St. Joseph counties.
Jasper County previously reported one death. In total, five patients in Lake County have died as a result of COVID-19, data shows.
There is a lag in numbers reported by the state. Totals reported Tuesday by the state were current as of noon Sunday.
Porter County officials have been issuing "real time" news releases documenting the number of cases reported each morning.
Lake County Health Department officials have opted not to release data separately from the state, in part to avoid any discrepancies.
The total number of Hoosiers who have died because of COVID-19 rose to 49 on Tuesday, up from 35 the day before.
In all, 13,373 tests have been reported to the State Department of Health. That's up from 11,658 tests reported Monday.
Indiana now has at least 2,159 positive cases, or about 20% more than the 1,786 reported Monday.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.
